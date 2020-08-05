60th COVID-19 death reported in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County officials on Wednesday confirmed another resident has died of COVID-19 complications.

A New Braunfels woman in her 60s died Monday after discharging herself from a New Braunfels hospital, making the fatality the 60th COVID-19 death in the county, a news release said.

Comal County officials confirmed 56 new and probable COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,287. Of the 56 new cases, 43 are confirmed and 13 are probable, officials said.

According to the latest statistics, 223 more people have recovered from COVID-19 for a total of 1,589. The county now has 638 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases – the lowest number of active cases since July 3. Of those cases, 62 are hospitalized, an increase of six.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 31 COVID-19 patients, including 17 in intensive care, with 10 people on ventilators.

Comal County’s positivity rate is now 16.60%, up slightly from Tuesday’s rate of 16.57% and 16.49% last week.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

