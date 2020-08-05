Census Bureau announces major data collection push

SAN ANTONIO – As a Sept. 30 deadline to complete the census count approaches, the U.S. Census Bureau will begin canvassing neighborhoods targeting people who have not responded to efforts to collect data.

”We need everybody to participate and act now to respond to the census,” said Vicki Macintyre, deputy director of the Dallas Regional Census Center.

Macintyre said workers will be knocking on doors targeting residents who have not responded to the census. She said workers will be practicing pandemic-mandated safety protocols.

”We’ve changed our training to include information on safety procedures,” she said. “How they need to back up after they knock on the door and make sure they are allowing for social distancing.”

Macintyre said workers will have proper ID badges and other materials, such as briefcases to identify themselves. They will be wearing masks and have masks available to residents they contact.

The field data collection will end on Sept. 30, at which time data processing will get underway.

The deadline for completion of the census is Dec. 31.