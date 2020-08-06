81% of COVID-19 patients have recovered from bouts with virus in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The delivery of the daily COVID-19 case count in San Antonio is a sobering reminder that the pandemic is not ending anytime soon.

But as Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff give an update in cases and fatalities every evening, a glimmer of hope can be seen in the recovery numbers.

The city on Wednesday reported that 33,873 people have recovered from COVID-19 out of 41,614 total cases.

The death toll stands at 394, including 14 new cases reported on Wednesday. Many of those deaths were backlogged, Nirenberg said.

A total of 6,841 cases remain active, the city says.

340 COVID-19 cases added in San Antonio, Bexar County

Another warning indicator that tracks the course of the pandemic has also trended south: hospital capacity, which has steadily declined in recent weeks, decreased again on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 817 COVID-19 patients remain in hospitals, down from 838 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 345 are in the intensive care unit and 238 are on ventilators.

About 40% of ventilators are available and 13% of staffed beds are available.

“But again, please stay vigilant,” Nirenberg said during his daily briefing Wednesday. “COVID-19 is still in our community, and if we keep up the mask-wearing and physical distancing, we will avoid another spike in cases. It’s critically important, especially as we get towards school and Labor Day, that we get transmission down as low as we possibly can.”

“So the bottom line is: don’t fumble at the end zone.”

City of San Antonio releases new school safety indicator on COVID-19 dashboard

Trends have remained at the forefront of parents’ and teachers’ minds as back to school season nears. The San Antonio Metro Health District is expected to offer new guidance for school districts later this week.

The city has added a new school safety indicator to its COVID-19 dashboard to provide more information about risks regarding schools. As of Thursday morning, that risk remains high.

