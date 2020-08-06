Comal County reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County officials on Thursday confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,313.

Of the new cases, 12 are confirmed and 14 are probable, a news release said.

As of Thursday, Comal County has 424 active confirmed and probable cases – the lowest number of active cases since June 30. Of those cases, 68 are hospitalized, which is an increase of six.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 30 COVID-19 patients, including 17 in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Officials also reported 240 more recoveries, for a total of 1,829.

Comal County’s positivity rate is now 15.24%, down from 16.60% on Wednesday and 16.49% last week.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

