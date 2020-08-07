Active duty soldier and former government employee at Camp Mabry admits to stealing over $1 million in military equipment

An active duty soldier and a former federal government employee at Camp Mabry in Austin admitted to authorities of stealing and unlawfully selling more than $1 million worth of military equipment, according to U.S. Attorney John F. Bash.

Texas National Guardsman Cristal Avila, 27, of Fort Worth, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government property on Thursday, along with 35-year-old Joseph Mora of Schertz, TX, who is a former Program Analyst at the U.S. Property and Fiscal Office warehouse, according to reports.

By pleading guilty, Avila and Mora admitted that they removed large quantities of military grade equipment without authorization. Authorities said that Mora later sold the stolen items on eBay and other sites.

Mora’s residence was searched in September of last year, and authorities said they found pelican cases containing aiming lights, a pallet of night vision goggles and tripods, all things believed to have been stolen from Camp Mabry.

Avila and Mora face up to 10 years in federal prison. They also agreed to pay restitution to the government for the stolen items as well as profits generated from the sale of those items, according to authorities.

