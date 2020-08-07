Man stabbed in neck during robbery attempt on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was stabbed in the neck during a robbery attempt on the city’s Southwest Side, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around midnight near the intersection of War Cloud Street and Old Pearsall Road, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, two men approached the victim and demanded cash. That’s when, police said, the victim told the men he didn’t have any money, but they stabbed him with a sharp object in the neck anyway.

Police said an EMS unit driving by saw the victim attempting to flag them down, but that they were already taking someone to a hospital and called for another.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police did not give a description of the assailants. The suspects fled in a red Mustang, police said.