Woman grazed by gunfire at NW Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was grazed by gunfire at a Northwest Side apartment complex early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the Park at Colonnade Apartments in the 3800 block of Parkdale Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to police, a man was outside an apartment when shots were fired at him and missed.

Police said a woman in the apartment behind him, however, was grazed a few times during the shooting.

The man was not hurt. The woman was treated on scene by EMS crews.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. A description of the shooter or shooters was not released.