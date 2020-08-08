How computational propaganda has played a role during the pandemic and elections

SAN ANTONIO – Computational propaganda can be thought of negatively, but it can also be used to spread important messages during a pandemic, according to Trinity University professor Aaron Delwiche.

“Today, computational propaganda is a new form of propaganda using a combination of bots, sock puppets, data mining, geofencing, and other digital technology to fine-tune and target propaganda messages,” Delwiche said.

Delwiche said computational propaganda has played a crucial role in educating people about the coronavirus.

“For example, consider the early days of the coronavirus when we needed to let people know how important it was to wash their hands and to social distance and to wear masks,” Delwiche said.

Some people or countries can use computational propaganda to influence the election by distorting issues and spreading misinformation.

