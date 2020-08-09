Murder suspect dies of pneumonia, Bexar County deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate booked into the Bexar County Jail died of pneumonia on Saturday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Lindsey Turiano, a 59-year-old man who was arrested in connection for the murder of 89-year-old Norma Woods in August 2019, passed away at University Hospital, deputies say.

Turiano was awaiting trial for his murder charge, but had recently been found incompetent to stand trial in February of 2020 prior to being admitted to University Hospital in March of 2020 after his health deteriorated.

He remained in the hospital under physician’s care before his death.

