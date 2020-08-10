DoSeum to hold ‘medically fragile night’ with drive-thru parade

SAN ANTONIO – The DoSeum, San Antonio’s children’s museum, announced Monday that it would host “Medically Fragile Night: Drive-thru Parade” for families with children who are medically fragile

The DoSeum, located at 2800 Broadway, partnered with Wave Healthcare, The Gus Owens Stephens Foundation and H-E-B to create a unique activity for families with children who are medically sensitive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The special museum night will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Aug. 11. Families are invited to drive through the museum parking area and participate in activities for free. There will also be take home prizes.

According to the DoSeum, Medically Fragile Night has limited space and was created with special considerations for families with children who are medically fragile.

“We kindly ask that only families with children who are medically fragile RSVP,” The DoSeum said in an announcement.

RSVP for the event by clicking here.

Visit the Doseum’s website to stay up to date on implemented safety protocols at the DoSeum.