9 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Comal County

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Comal County officials on Tuesday confirmed nine more people have died of COVID-19 complications, for a total of 71 deaths in the county.

The deaths include:

A Canyon Lake woman in her 80s died August 3 in a San Antonio hospital.

A woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s who lived at Colonial Manor in New Braunfels both died August 4.

A New Braunfels woman in her 70s died Thursday in a New Braunfels hospital.

A woman in her 90s who lived at Sodalis Memory Care in New Braunfels died Thursday.

A woman in her 80s who lived at Colonial Manor in New Braunfels died Friday.

A woman in her 80s who lived at Sodalis Memory Care in New Braunfels died Friday.

A man in his 60s who lived at Sodalis Memory Care in New Braunfels died Saturday.

A woman in her 80s who lived at Colonial Manor in New Braunfels died Saturday.

Comal County officials confirmed 88 new cases.

Sixty-seven of those new cases are New Braunfels-area residents, 12 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives south of Canyon Lake, five live north of Canyon Lake, and three are from the Garden Ridge area, officials said. Twenty-one of those infected are younger than 30, including an infant under 12 months old. Twenty-five residents are in their 30s or 40s, 29 are in their 50s or 60s, and 13 are older than 70.

Comal County officials also confirmed eight more recoveries, for a total of 1,877.

On Thursday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 19 COVID-19 patients, including 10 who are in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

