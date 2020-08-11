San Antonio Police searching for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 21-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver who fatally struck Antonio Lopez, 21, last month.

Lopez was walking across South Flores Street near Division Avenue at 11:40 p.m. on July 11 when a four-door sedan struck him, according to Crime Stoppers.

The sedan had dark-tinted windows and was traveling southbound on Flores in the outside lane and struck Lopez near a sidewalk, police said. The sedan continued on Flores toward Southcross Boulevard, and the driver did not stop to render aid.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, or suspects, involved. Tips can be made my calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867) or by using the P3 App.

Read also: