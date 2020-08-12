New Braunfels Police searching for 2 robbery suspects

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for two men caught on camera robbing a Circle K.

The two men, who were wearing hoodies and face coverings, robbed the store in the 500 block of State Highway 46 on July 28.

The duo exited the store to a car, where there may have been a third suspect waiting for them behind the wheel.

The vehicle was last seen turning onto FM 1101, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477).