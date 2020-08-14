9 San Antonio cooling centers to open this weekend with 100-degree weather

SAN ANTONIO – With temperatures expected above 100 degrees this weekend, Metro Health is reminding the community that nine City of San Antonio cooling centers will be open Saturday and Sunday.

The cooling centers will provide residents with respite from the high temperatures.

Cooling centers will observe COVID-19 precautions, including face coverings, screening, sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

The following libraries will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Bazan Library, 2200 W. Commerce St., 78207

Carver Library, 3350 E. Commerce St., 78220

Collins Garden Library, 200 N. Park Blvd., 78204

Cortez Library, 2803 Hunter Blvd., 78224

Johnston Library, 6307 Sun Valley Dr., 78227

Mission Library, 3134 Roosevelt, 78214

Pan American Library, 1122 W. Pyron, 78221

Schaefer Library, 6322 Highway 87 E., 78222

Westfall Library, 6111 Rosedale, 78201

Adults over 65, children under 4, and people with existing medical conditions, such as heart disease, and those without access to air conditioning are at highest risk on days with high temperatures.

Drinking plenty of water and protecting oneself from the sun are critical precautions. Residents are urged to call and check on their neighbors who may be at high risk and ensure access to heat relief and hydration.

Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are possible health effects.

Warning signs of heat stroke include: red, hot, and moist or dry skin, no sweating, a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse, nausea, confusion or acting strangely. If a child exhibits any of these signs, cool the child rapidly with cool water (not an ice bath) and call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.

Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles.

If you see a child or pet locked in a hot car or in the back of a truck, write down the car’s description, including the license plate number, and call the San Antonio Police Department immediately.

If regarding a pet, call Animal Care Services at 311.

Per city ordinance, both Police and Animal Care Officers have the right to break a car’s window if a child or animal is endangered inside a vehicle.

Residents can call 311 or visit the Metro Health or the San Antonio Office of Emergency Management websites for a listing of cooling centers.