Dispute over loud music leads to cutting on city’s East Side

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police are investigating a cutting involving two neighbors who earlier had been at odds over loud music.

According to a sergeant at the scene, officers had responded to the call about a noise complaint around 3:15 a.m. Friday at a duplex in the 900 block of Poinsettia.

However, he said officers found things to be quiet at that time and left.

Police records show about 45 minutes later, dispatchers began getting calls about an assault and then a cutting.

1 injured, 1 in custody after cutting on East Side, police say

When they returned, officers found a 30-year-old man with several cuts and at least one stab wound to his back.

A preliminary report shows he refused medical treatment at the scene and declined to press charges.

Still, police took custody of a 55-year-old man who lives next door.

A crime scene investigator processes evidence found outside the duplex. (KSAT 12 News)

Police said he stabbed the younger man after a fight involving three people.

His wife, Maricela Casiano, told KSAT 12 News her husband was defending himself.

“My husband did have a knife. I’m not gonna lie,” Casiano said. “My husband did have a knife. He stabbed one of them because he suffers from PTSD.”

Casiano said her husband, whose name has not been released, felt as though he was being attacked in an unfair fight, two men against one.

But according to the police report the man who was stabbed had been trying to intervene in a fight between his brother and the neighbor.

The report said Casiano’s husband attacked from behind as the men were going back into their home, stabbing one of them.

“In his mind, it’s either fight or flight,” Casiano said. “He was trying to be calm. He was trying to sit down on his porch and be calm.”

Officers took her husband in for a mental evaluation, the police report said. But investigators also consider him a suspect in the cutting.

Officers said they attempted to talk to the third man involved in the incident but he already was gone when they arrived.