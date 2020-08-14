Procession plans set for fallen New Braunfels marine Guillermo “Willie” Perez

Funeral arrangements have been made for fallen Marine Guillermo “Willie” Perez after he tragically died, along with eight others, on July 30th during a training mission off the coast of California.

Lance Corporal Perez is expected to arrive at San Antonio International Airport around 11:15 a.m., Aug. 15. A full police escort for his return to New Braunfels will take place.

City of New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman is encouraging residents to show their support by flying flags at half-staff from dawn until dusk on Saturday.

“The loss of this hometown hero is tragic. This is an opportunity for our community to show our respect and appreciation to Lance Corporal Perez and his family for his ultimate sacrifice,” said Mayor Brockman in a statement.

The funeral will be held at the Zoeller Funeral Home.

