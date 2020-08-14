San Antonio police asking for public’s help in solving North Side murder case

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent North Side murder.

Sidney Cedillo, 31, is wanted for arrest in connection to the incident.

RELATED: Dispute over loud music leads to cutting on city’s East Side

Officers were notified of the cutting in progress on Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of Jackson Keller.

Details on the incident are limited. However, police have issued a murder warrant for Cedillo’s arrest.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 with the address and location.