$9.7 million in meth seized at 2 Laredo international bridges

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at two international bridges in Laredo seized methamphetamine worth $9.7 million.

The first seizure happened Aug. 10 when CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge intercepted a tractor manifesting acrylic polymers. Upon further inspection, a canine and an image inspection machine resulted in the discovery of 10 packages containing 474 pounds of methamphetamine discovered within the consignment. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $9,483,307, officials said in a news release.

CBP officers at the Juarez- Lincoln Bridge discovered a total of nine packages containing 15.74 pounds of methamphetamine in a Dodge pickup. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $314,816. (KSAT)

Later that evening, officers at the Juarez- Lincoln Bridge with the help of a canine and an image inspection machine found nine packages containing 15.74 pounds of methamphetamine in a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $314,816.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and one vehicle.

The cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

