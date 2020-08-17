Man dies after shooting at South Side flea market, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has died from his injuries suffered during a shooting Sunday at a South Side flea market, according to San Antonio police.

The 38-year-old male died at the hospital following the apparent targeted shooting at 11:30 a.m. at the Mission Open Air Market, located at 707 Moursund Blvd. He has not been identified by SAPD.

In an update issued by SAPD Monday, officers said a total of four people, not five as initially stated, were shot.

The three other males, ages 27, 19 and 14, were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

SAPD Chief William McManus said multiple shooters were involved, one of which was a security guard who returned fire at a shooter.

The injured men were found in three separate areas of the parking lot, and shell casings were scattered throughout the crime scene.

Preliminary information stated weapons were found on the ground and inside vehicles.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation, SAPD said Monday.

According to police, an unknown type of dispute led up to the shooting.

“We don’t believe, at this point, that any of the people who were shot were innocent bystanders,” McManus said.

McManus said Sunday it’s unknown if the primary shooter is in custody as of yet.

WATCH: Officials describe chaos at flea market shooting