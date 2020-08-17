Police looking for man involved in shooting at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who was involved in a shooting Monday morning at a North Side apartment complex.

Officers responded before 8:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Patricia, where they found a 24-year-old man lying in the middle of a parking lot near a pool of blood.

Police said based on a trail of blood as well as blood stains on a wall and a parked car, it appears the shooting happened on a walkway between two nearby buildings.

SAPD: Man shot during argument at North Side apartment complex

Officers said witnesses reported hearing an argument just before a single gunshot rang out.

The man was wounded in his upper body and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said they expected him to survive.

The shooter got away before officers arrived.

Investigators spent about an hour looking for evidence and knocking on neighbors’ doors, looking for information.