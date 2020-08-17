Reward offered after 24-year-old injured in hit-and-run near La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who struck a man as he was walking along a Loop 1604 access road and kept going.

The 24-year-old was struck after 1 a.m. June 28 as he was walking westbound on the Loop 1604 access road at Agave Pass, not far from the Shops at La Cantera.

Officers found the man lying in the road after someone called 911 at 1:53 a.m.

The driver was believed to be in a 2012-17 Volkswagen Tiguan. Police said the vehicle may have damage on the driver’s side front bumper and windshield.

The victim suffered serious injuries that have required extensive medical attention, according to Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, or suspects, involved.

Tips can be made by calling 210-224-STOP, by visiting www.sacrimestoppers.com or via the P3 Tips app.