BCSO: Suspect with active warrants leads deputies on chase Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office have apprehended a suspect who they say led them on a brief foot chase Tuesday morning.

The chase began at 11500 Fowler Road and ended near Interstate 35 and Shepherd Road, BCSO said.

The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities yet, had active felony warrants and fled on foot.

He was arrested shortly after the chase.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured or what charges the suspect is wanted on.

BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give an update on that case at 12:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.