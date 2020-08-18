Comal County reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Comal County officials on Tuesday confirmed 68 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,7,72.

Of the new cases, all 68 are confirmed, a news release said.

As of Tuesday, Comal County has 513 active confirmed and probable cases. Of those cases, 77 are hospitalized.

54 of the new cases are New Braunfels-area residents, nine are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives north of Canyon Lake, one lives south of Canyon Lake, and three are from the Garden Ridge area. Twenty-eight are younger than 30, 22 are in their 30s or 40s; 15 are in their 50s or 60s; and three are older than 70, the press release said.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients, including eight in intensive care and seven on ventilators.

Officials also reported 77 more recoveries, for a total of 2,187.

Comal County’s positivity rate is now 15.99%, up slightly from 15.86% on Monday.

Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

