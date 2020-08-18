‘Just watch and see’: Man accused of threatening Bexar County court judge

SAN ANTONIO – A man threatened a Bexar County court judge in response to a previous deadly conduct charge, telling him “just watch and see,” according to records.

Frank Lucious Stoneham Jr., 55, has been charged with a terroristic threat to a judge after sending three messages to County Court No. 7 on Monday, according to online jail records.

An arrest affidavit states Stoneham left two messages at 12:58 p.m. and 1 p.m., stating he wanted to speak with Judge Michael De Leon.

He wanted to speak with the judge on behalf of an activated warrant for his arrest, the affidavit states.

In the third message at 1:05 p.m., Stoneham accused the judge of working with the cartel, records show.

“I have a lot of people watching you, watch me,” the suspect said in the message, according to the affidavit.

He also allegedly stated, “you’re wrong for what you did to me” and “just watch and see” before ending the call.

Investigators said the phone calls to the judge came after Stoneham’s bond had been increased for harassing a District’s Attorney office investigator in response to a previous deadly conduct charge.

Bexar County Jail records show Stoneham was charged with deadly conduct in 2017, felon in possession of a firearm in 2017, injury to a child in 2015, and at least four other offenses from 2007-2008.

He was also arrested Monday on the deadly conduct charge. His bond was set at $150,000.