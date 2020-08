SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who shot another man during a fight on the Southeast Side.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Pecan Grove. One man was shot in the shoulder during the incident, he was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

The other man ran away from the scene and has not been yet been caught by law enforcement agents.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as details become available.