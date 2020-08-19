1 arrested, 2 at-large after carjacking and vehicle chase on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested one suspect and are searching for two more following a carjacking and vehicle chase on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the parking lot of a convenience store off of W.W. White Road after three men stole a vehicle from another man at gunpoint.

According to police, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle and began to follow it. That’s when, police said, a short chase ensued after the vehicle refused to pull over.

Police said the officer waited for the Eagle helicopter to assist just before turning on their lights, and that stolen vehicle eventually crashed on Martin Luther King Drive near Interstate 10.

Authorities said the three men got out of the vehicle and ran across the east and westbound lanes of I-10 into a nearby neighborhood.

One of the suspects was apprehended by police, but the other two are still at-large, police said.

Officers say they are also looking for a black Hyundai believed to be involved in the carjacking, as they were following the stolen vehicle until police spotted them. They quickly fled the scene.

Police did not identify the carjackers or say what condition the victim is in. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.