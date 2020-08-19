Affidavit: Suspect brandished gun, demanded victim pay $150 for broken A/C offered on ‘Let Go’ app

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is accused of pointing a gun at a man he knew for four years and demanding that he buy an air-conditioner from him even though it was broken.

Jonathan Gallardo, 26, was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar County Jail records.

An arrest affidavit states the victim was using the Let Go app and found Gallarado was selling an air-conditioner.

Gallardo agreed to sell the unit to the victim for $150, and Gallardo drove to the man’s house to make the exchange on Friday, police said.

They installed the window unit but the victim realized the air-conditioner was not working.

He told Gallardo that he didn’t want to buy the unit after all, but Gallardo brandished a black handgun and pointed it at him, the affidavit states.

Gallardo told the victim that “he was going to buy it,” and the victim complied, according to investigators. The victim ended up giving the suspect $150.

Investigators said the victim was able to identify Gallardo but police were unable to locate him.

He was arrested Tuesday and his bond was set at $50,000.

