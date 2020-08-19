Man hit by car after he slips on wet road on SE Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police suspect that weather may have played a pivotal factor in a crash on the city’s Southeast Side that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Police said a man working for a remodeling company ran out into the street to roll up the window to his car when he slipped and fell on the wet road while it was raining on Tedder Street.

A car passing by hit the man, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver did stop to help the victim and is not expected to face charges, police said.