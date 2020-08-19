SAHA resident self-publishes her first book

SAN ANTONIO – Being a resident of public housing didn't stop Johana Hernandez from self-publishing her first book, "I Have a Gift and I Have Many Gifts."

“Everybody has their gift. It’s innate in them,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez uses herself as the little girl conveying a simple, but heartfelt message about self-esteem for children and adults alike.

”Many times we don’t see them as gifts, but they really are gifts,” Hernandez said about big or small talents and skills that people have.

Hernandez said too often, people compare themselves to others without realizing that “every gift, every skill, every talent is unique in its own way.”

Hernandez is involved in San Antonio Housing Authority’s family self-sufficiency program.

She said her book was "just a script, a piece of paper" when Leticia Robles, her caseworker, read it, then urged her to get it published.

Hernandez said “potential is like a seed” that needs watering and nurturing.

She’s also grateful to Amber Leigh Luecke, who illustrated the book and gave her advice on how to get it published.

Selling for less than $12 a copy, Hernandez’s book is already on Amazon, but hopes to also have it in libraries in the near future.

Hernandez said readers should never forget, “No one can take this gift away from you because it is yours to keep.”

Click here to watch Johana read her book.