Despite COVID-19 numbers trending downward, San Antonio mayor warns residents to stay vigilant

SAN ANTONIO – As the Labor Day holiday approaches, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is reminding residents to “be especially careful” because the coronavirus transmission rates are different in every city.

“If someone is not part of your household, make sure you keep distance, absolutely wear a mask when you leave home and make sure you’re practicing good hygiene,” Nirenberg said.

Hospitalizations in Bexar County continued their downward trend on Wednesday. There are currently 546 people hospitalized, down 23 from Tuesday.

Bexar County parks will be closed over Labor Day weekend. The City of San Antonio said it would make a similar announcement.

