Ohio artist powers through Parkinson’s symptoms to finish portrait of 5-year-old NC boy shot while riding bike

An artist from Ohio is showing others how creativity can lead to a memorable, meaningful piece even in the darkest of situations.

Ron Moore Jr. said he recently finished a graphite portrait of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant and will send the piece to the boy’s mother. The child was fatally shot while playing out in his front yard on Aug. 9 in Wilson, North Carolina, according to The Associated Press.

“I have grandkids. When this terrible tragedy happened, I prayed and asked God to direct me to do something to bless Cannon’s family. Art is the only thing I do, besides motivational speaking. I have sketched and donated well over 200 portraits for the families of victims killed in tragedies,” Moore wrote in an email to KSAT.

Moore says he wanted to share his artwork to bring more positivity to the world.

“I think it’s important to show as much love during dark times in people’s lives. There’s so much more to share,” he wrote.

While Moore doesn’t know the child’s mother, he said he watched “numerous news broadcasts and sent hundreds of messages” before connecting with Cannon’s mother, who Moore has been updating on the progress of the portrait.

Moore said he’s battling Parkinson’s disease and encountered some challenges along the way.

“Some of the progressing symptoms tried to keep me from finishing. The thought of the (devastating) loss to this family (is) far worse than anything Parkinson’s can throw at me. (It) inspired me to keep pushing through to finish this piece for this deserving family,” Moore wrote.

Cannon Hinnant portrait (Ron Moore Jr.)

A 25-year-old neighbor has been charged with first-degree murder in Cannon’s death.

“These senseless tragedies must STOP. My wife, Lisa and I are firm believers in loving beyond our walls. I firmly feel artwork can be that small light to outshine the evil of darkness,” Moore said.

Moore says he’s also done portraits of the victims in the Parkland school shooting, Sutherland Springs church shooting and the Waffle House shooting, among other tragedies. Click here to view his Facebook page.