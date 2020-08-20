Water leak at downtown apartment complex forces residents to evacuate

SAN ANTONIO – Some residents of an apartment complex complex downtown had to be evacuated following a water leak late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Travis Street, not far from North St. Mary’s Street.

Firefighters said a water line within the walls ruptured on a fifth floor apartment.

The units below had some water seeping through the walls, fire officials said.

Authorities said once the SAFD took control of the leak, the residents were allowed back into their apartments.

No injuries were reported.