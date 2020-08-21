Funeral arrangements announced for fallen New Braunfels Marine Guillermo ‘Willie’ Perez

NEW BRAUNFELS – Funeral arrangements have been announced for New Braunfels native Marine Lance Corporal Guillermo “Willie” Perez.

Lance Corporal Perez died tragically on July 30 during a training mission off the coast of California. Eight other Marines also died in the incident, officials say.

The visitation will be held at Zoeller Funeral Home every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Tree of Life Church. The burial will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only family members will be able to enter the gate at Ft. Sam Houston, officials say.

The New Braunfels Fire Department will have two ladder trucks set up at the church, creating an arch with a United States flag hanging between the two ladders in honor of Lance Corporal Perez.

The New Braunfels Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies, will be providing a police escort during the funeral procession, from the church to Ft. Sam Houston.

Drivers in the procession are reminded to expect delays during the procession.

Funeral and visitation attendees are also reminded to social distance and wear face masks, in accordance with COVID-19 health guidelines.

For more information on the services, or to read Lance Corporal Perez’s obituary, click here.

