Grease fire damages Church’s Chicken restaurant on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio chicken restaurant was damaged by an early morning fire Friday morning, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in just before 4:30 a.m. at a Church’s Chicken restaurant in the 1000 block of Rittiman Road, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

Fire officials said the cause was a grease fire in a vent in the building and said they had to cut a hole in the wall while putting the fire out.

No injuries were reported. Damage to the restaurant is estimated at $50,000.

At this time, it is unclear if the restaurant will be able to be open.

