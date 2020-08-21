Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will still go on this year, but will be ‘reimagined’

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November is still a go for this year; however, officials say it will be “reimagined” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macy’s announced its plans to continue with the annual parade this week on its website. The full statement can be read below:

“For more than 90 years, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® has kicked off the holiday season with its signature entertainment spectacle, making it one of the world’s most beloved events.

Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks®, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November. Stay tuned for more details later this fall.”

The parade this year will be held in a similar fashion as the company’s 4th of July Fireworks display.

According to a report from CBS News, the fireworks were held in five-minute displays over the course of several days instead of a single event in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

It’s unclear what the official layout of the parade will be and the company said it plans to release further details later this fall.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

