Police: Neighbors shoot each other during dispute at NW Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe two men who live at a Northwest side apartment complex shot each other during a dispute Friday morning.

Officers found a man in his 20s, who they referred to as the victim, inside his second floor apartment at the complex, located in the 1100 block of Callaghan Road.

They say it appears another man had come to his home and they got into a dispute that resulted in both of them being shot.

Officers tracked down the other man, who is in his 30s, back at his own home in the next building. The also recovered the weapons involved.

Authorities say there were other people present during the shooting and that they are trying to sort through the info they’re being given, trying to figure out who shot first.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said one of them suffered life-threatening injuries, but went into surgery and is stable now.

Neighbors told KSAT12 there have been ongoing problems, involving people with guns, in the area near the victim’s apartment.

One man said he has filed numerous reports with SAPD in the past.