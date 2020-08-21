Neighbors felt trouble brewing long before shooting at NW Side apartments

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors at an apartment complex where two men were shot early Friday say they felt this type of trouble brewing long before it happened.

In fact, some say they have called police repeatedly to the Vista Meadows apartments in the 1100 block of Callaghan road.

“For several months, there has been open gang presence. Weapons have been flashed,” said one man who asked not to be identified. “Every night you would see people walking around, but also during the day, openly flashing weapons.”

San Antonio police say this time, two men actually fired weapons, shooting each other.

Officers responded to the apartment complex shortly after 5:30 a.m.

They found one man in his 20s inside his second floor unit who had been shot several times.

Police believe he was arguing with another man who had come to his home.

They found that other man, who is in his 30s, also wounded and in his own apartment in the next building.

Both of them were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police said they also recovered both weapons involved.

A sergeant at the scene was able to back up at least some of the neighbors complaints, confirming that officers have been to the “busy” apartment complex before.

Police department figures further bolstered the claim.

They show there were hundreds of calls for problems at the apartment complex during the last six months for things such as disturbances, people with weapons and multiple reports of shots fired.

In the month of August alone, there were nearly 100 calls for help.

The unidentified neighbor says all of the trouble there has left him and others feeling afraid and trapped in their own homes.

“That’s one of the worst things about an apartment complex with a lot of children, is that they can’t come out and have fun,” he said. “I hope people can stand up against this, and the police will help us.”

He is hoping this latest call will also act as a wakeup call.