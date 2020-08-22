Fight between couple on Tornadobus results in two arrests, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A fight between one couple on the second level of a Tornadobus resulted in two arrests, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday near I-35 and Zarzamora Street.

Officials said a fight broke out between the couple and it was so intense that other bus riders were being tossed around.

The bus finally came to a stop at the intersection and the pair was arrested, according to police.

The man involved in the fight is charged with assault and possession of drugs, police said. He also had active warrants.

The woman involved was taken in for a warrant as well, according to police.

No injuries were reported and bus riders were able to return to the bus after the incident.

The bus resumed traveling to its destination a short time later.

