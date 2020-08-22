Padre Island National Seashore to close Sunday for predicted landfall of Tropical Storm Marco

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Padre Island National Seashore will close Sunday due to the predicted landfall of Tropical Storm Marco early next week.

According to officials, the seashore will close at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

The access road to the North Beach/Sticks area will stay open until Sunday afternoon, officials say. Once the storm has passed through the area and conditions are stable, the park will reopen to the public.

Tropical Storm Marco formed Friday night in the northwestern Caribbean and Marco is the thirteenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm could affect a portion of the Texas Gulf Coast early next week.

