25 things KSAT viewers say they’d change about San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Traffic, heat, gentrification, transportation, the River Walk and a new professional sports team.

Those are just a few of the topics that came up when we polled our social media followers on what they would change about the Alamo City.

We've pulled together a list of 25 of the comments that caught our attention — either through engagement, thoughtfulness, consistency or inventiveness — from viewers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Change the way the city is divided. Westside majority poor Hispanics, Eastside majority poor Blacks, Northside upper middle class to well to do and Southside is a mixture. The city has been divided up this way for far too long. The poorer sides of town do not get enough attention Jose Rodriguez on Twitter

Build a lightrail connecting San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston to help Texans commute efficiently and gain access to more jobs. Brianna A Podojil on Facebook

Better Tranportation system. Better bus routes aswell as shorter wait time. I would rather take a bus sometimes. Bus routes throughout the city limits lack proper connection. Plus all bus stops need a shaded area for waiting. As a native New Yorker I see this as a major downfall for San Antonio. Such a pleasant place to live but lacks a decent transportation authority. 🚍 daniel_and_the_lions777 on Instagram

We need an NFL team here. We are the 7th largest city in the country and we can definitely support a franchise. We need city leaders who won’t bow down to the Cowboys and Texans owners allowing them to bleed the city fan base when it could be used for our own economic benefit. We could definitely use the business in the downtown area during our normal “slow time of year” Roland Herrera Facebook

I’d solve the homelessness problem. On days like these where it’s 104° out even in the evenings, or on winter days with 20° lows, i can’t imagine not having a roof over my head at the very least. I understand that some of them put themselves there but still. The Jordan on Twitter

I would like to see more community centers built, such as the “neighborhood place” on the inner west side , primarily on the east and west side. I feel that there isn’t enough of them to help our situation with our adults as well the younger gens here. Francisco on Twitter

I’d make it less expensive to live downtown so that middle income people can get a chance to live in our beautiful downtown euromex74 on Instagram

Change the river walk water to crystal clear water 🤩 Godfrey on Twitter

More skyscrapers. Something 100 stories or so. I work in the historical preservation field and even I say we need more glass on the skyline. Rick Arriola on Facebook

The care of stray animals. lizabeth75 on Instagram

Our streets with all the pot holes since the 90s and how you are always working on them during peak commute time. Road construction should happen at night and not just for sections of 1604 Chuck on Twitter

Help all the homeless people! cuz there been a lot more everywhere with helping homeless people stay off the streets it would also keep are city clean and all the crimes that’s happening va.nessa2252 on Instagram

Lite rail or electric street cars connecting areas of SA to downtown with out sitting in traffic./parking. Rebecca Vera on Twitter

Downtown to be more local friendly. The riverwalk is focused on tourists, which is great, but locals don’t experience it. Everything is WAY over priced for things like mediocre food. Locals typically only go downtown if they work there, are hosting guests or for fiesta. Tina Bailey on Twitter

Clean up the roadways! Compared to other cities our size, or larger, we look very trashy & unkept. Cindi Ware on Facebook

Put a greenbelt around the city to keep it from sprawl preventing the edwards aquifer from being polluted by those hideous cookie-cutter home developments. ae.devereaux on Instagram

Look at the way propert taxes are assessed. So many folks being forced out because of property taxes increasing on a house they have lived on for over 30 years Pedro T on Twitter

Preserve the history of gentrifying neighborhoods. My dad lived near downtown in his early yrs and now it’s hard to find much of it. Diana Davila, M.Ed. on Twitter

Fix the 1000s of street lights that are either burned out or simply not working make us safe on the streets and highways!!!!! We want it NOW! If not we can vote! Tracy Tesson on Facebook

Better public transportation and more bike lanes! Continued investment in our community programs and increased investment in @SAParksandRec especially the linear greenways! Sonya Alcocer on Twitter

Improve and equalize education quality. It is the key to our future. Cyndi Alvarez on Twitter

We need to have signs at the edge of town that says San Antonio founded. 17..... we celebrated 300 years but most people had no idea. Linda John Wessel Emory on Facebook

The 100° plus weather! I would change it to a mild 80°🤣🤣🤣 Kitty on Twitter

All streets and sidewalks would be updated especially in older neighborhoods since they have paid taxes longer in decades before newer neighborhoods sheilamontoya82 on Instagram