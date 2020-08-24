99 additional COVID-19 cases announced for Bexar County, San Antonio

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County saw a new daily low of COVID-19 cases that were announced on Sunday.

According to numbers on the city’s website, 99 additional COVID-19 cases were reported.

Bexar County has now seen a total of 45,255 COVID-19 cases since March.

City officials also announced nine new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the local death toll to 721.

A total of 478 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported, down four from Saturday. As of Sunday, there are 206 patients in the intensive care unit and 144 patients on ventilators.

As of Sunday, 17% of staffed hospital beds and 61% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

