99 additional COVID-19 cases announced for Bexar County, San Antonio

Nine new deaths also reported Sunday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Medical workers suit up with protective personal equipment as they prepare to administer COVID-19 antibody tests and diagnostic tests at a converted vehicle inspection station, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Local officials across Texas say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County saw a new daily low of COVID-19 cases that were announced on Sunday.

According to numbers on the city’s website, 99 additional COVID-19 cases were reported.

Bexar County has now seen a total of 45,255 COVID-19 cases since March.

City officials also announced nine new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the local death toll to 721.

A total of 478 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported, down four from Saturday. As of Sunday, there are 206 patients in the intensive care unit and 144 patients on ventilators.

As of Sunday, 17% of staffed hospital beds and 61% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

