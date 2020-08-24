82ºF

Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in far West Side home, police say

Officers were called around 5 a.m. to 300 block of Cypressway Dr.

Cypress Way Drive stabbing image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a far West Side home early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. to the home in the 300 block of Cypressway Drive, not far from Potranco Road after receiving word of a person injured.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man at a different home down the street.

Police said they knocked on the door of the home where he said the assault took place and a man in a bloody shirt answered.

Authorities said the man stabbed was wounded in the upper body and had life-threatening injuries. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital.

The man who made the 9-1-1 call also went to the hospital for other health problems, likely chest pains, police said.

Investigators are now at the hospital talking to both people trying to determine what exactly happened.

Police said they don’t believe the man stabbed lives at the home where he was found, but couldn’t say who lives there.

Police also did not say what the motive was for the stabbing.

