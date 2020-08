SAN ANTONIO – The family of a man last seen in the 1100 block of Ada Street is still searching for him and for answers on his disappearance.

According to the family, Samuel Barbosa Jr., 61, was last seen on Friday on the city’s Southeast Side.

On Monday, family members spent the day searching the McCreless shopping area in the hopes of finding any trace of him.

If you have information of Barbosa’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.