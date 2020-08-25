Get kids moving with virtual after-school workouts from Spurs Sports Academy

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs Sports Academy has announced that they will offer a new virtual after-school workout series that will begin on Sept. 1.

The 45-minute sessions will take place each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until Oct. 1. and are designed to get children moving after they sit for long stretches during distance learning.

“We are excited to offer Spurs After School Workouts as a way to continue on with the successful Virtual Summer Basketball Camps training,” said Joe Clark, Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Youth Sports and Community Engagement. “We realize that many kids are spending the first of the school year at home in front of a computer, and this series is designed to get them up and moving after a full day of learning.”

Athletes ages 6 to 14 will be instructed through workouts with and without a basketball hoop, and the final 15 minutes of each Wednesday will be dedicated to a guest appearance that focuses on wellness through healthy lifestyle activities and character-building messages.

The press release said participants will be split into two groups, with sessions for 6-to-9-year-olds taking place at 3 p.m. each Tuesday through Thursday, and sessions for 10-to-14-year-olds starting at 4 p.m.

Registration for the live online workouts is available now by clicking here.

Weekly passes are available for $30 each, and a Hardwood Pass covering all 15 sessions can be purchased at a $25 discount for $125.