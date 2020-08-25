Man grazed by bullet in altercation on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being grazed by a bullet during an altercation late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Cripple Creek, not far from Harry Wurzbach Road on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, a small child witnessed a fight involving several people that resulted in multiple gunshots being fired.

Police said someone drove the man to Northeast Baptist Hospital for his injuries after he was grazed in the head by a bullet.

Investigators say the shooter fled on foot towards Harry Wurzbach Road. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police did not give a description of the suspect. The cause of the altercation is not known.