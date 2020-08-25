Police need help identifying car, people who may have been involved in shooting death of girl, 11

SAN ANTONIO – Police continue searching for answers in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl, releasing images of people and a vehicle they’re hoping the public can help them identify.

Patricia Crawford was driving to dinner with her seven children in her vehicle on Walzem Road when shots rang out on Aug. 15.

“I told my kids to duck, and I guess my baby girl didn’t make it in enough time,” Crawford said.

The 11-year-old girl died of injuries she suffered during the shooting.

In a second vehicle, a 35-year-old woman who was a passenger, was also shot.

Police are now searching for a white Dodge four-door vehicle, pictured below, with a pink steering wheel cover and broken left taillight.

They have also released images of people they’re hoping the public can help them to identify.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 210-207-1366.

