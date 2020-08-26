Police searching for shooter in apparent unprovoked attack on sleeping man

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police are looking for a man who launched what appeared to be an unprovoked attack on a sleeping man, shooting him in the belly.

The victim, who is in his mid-30s, was sleeping in the doorway of an East side business at the time, in the 1800 block of S. WW White Road.

Man found shot in doorway of retail store on East Side, police say

Workers who showed up for their early shift at the 99 Cents Only store saw the first signs of trouble as they drove into the parking lot around 4 a.m.

Workers arriving at the 99 Cents Only store found the victim on the ground outside the front door. (KSAT 12 News)

”(I) saw that there was something unusual. I moved my car up to see what it was and it was a man laying there,” said Marie Darby.

Veronica Clow, who was dropping off her grandson at work there, noticed too.

”We thought he was homeless,” Clow said. “So then I flashed my lights and honked my horn and he didn’t move.”

Clow says someone else in the crowd approached the wounded man and that is when they all found out that he had been shot.

They called 911, and paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital with what officers described as a life-threatening wound. Investigators found a shell casing on the ground next to the victim’s belongings.

Inside the store, they also found surveillance video showing the attack as it happened.

Police told KSAT12 the video showed a dark colored Chevy Suburban circling the parking lot a few times before stopping in front of the store.

They say the man got out of the vehicle, walked up to the victim and shot him.

The shooter then ran away.

Police are hoping to track down that person, although they say the surveillance cameras did not manage to capture the license plate number of the vehicle involved.