Scene clear at NE Side standoff after shooting suspect not found, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they were involved in a standoff with a shooting suspect after he barricaded himself inside a Northeast Side apartment late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the OakRidge Apartment Homes in the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, officers were called to the area after receiving word of a man shot.

Police said when the arrived, officers found the victim outside the apartments wounded. The man was taken Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

Authorities said they believed the suspect had barricaded himself inside one of the apartments so out of caution they called the department’s SWAT team.

After three hours, police went inside the apartment they thought the suspect was barricaded in, but there was no suspect to be found. The scene was cleared around 12:40 p.m.

Police did not release the victim’s name or age. His condition is not currently known.