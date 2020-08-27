Procession escorts fallen Marine Guillermo ’Willie’ Perez to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery

NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels native Marine Lance Corporal Guillermo “Willie” Perez, who died during a training mission off the coast of California, will be laid to rest Thursday.

Funeral services were set for 10:30 a.m., Thursday at the Tree of Life Church. A procession will then escort his body for burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only family members will be able to enter the gate at Ft. Sam Houston, officials said.

The New Braunfels Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies, will be providing a police escort during the funeral procession, from the church to Ft. Sam Houston.

Drivers in the procession are reminded to expect delays.

Funeral and visitation attendees are also reminded to practice social distancing and wear face masks, in accordance with COVID-19 health guidelines.

Perez died tragically on July 30 along with eight other troops when an amphibious assault vehicle sank off San Clemente Island, officials said.