Victim uncooperative after being found shot in leg, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot in the leg late Wednesday night was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Austin Highway, not far from Loop 410 on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

Officials said the victim was uncooperative, so they don’t know much about the shooting. There was no description of a suspect.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.